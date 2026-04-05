Indore News: City Airport Hits Record 4.4 Mn Fliers Amid Night Curbs | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport recorded its highest-ever passenger traffic in FY 2025-26, with over 4.4 million travellers passing through the facility.

According to data released by the Airports Authority of India, a total of 32,575 flights operated from the airport between April 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, carrying 4,457,659 passengers. In the previous financial year, passenger traffic was close to 4 million, marking an increase of over 400,000 passengers in one year.

The achievement is significant as night flight operations remained suspended for most of the year. Since November 2024, the airport was closed daily between 10.30pm and 6.30am due to runway recarpeting work, leaving only a 16-hour window for operations.

Despite these constraints, the airport recorded its highest-ever figures for both passengers and flights. In March, 2,815 flights operated from Indore, carrying 382,343 passengers. Compared to February, this marked an increase of 173 flights and around 11,000 passengers. The highest monthly passenger traffic during the financial year was recorded in November at 423,000.

From April 1, the airport has resumed 24-hour flight operations. New night-time flights have been introduced, and the refurbished old terminal building has been designated as Terminal 1. Flight operations from this terminal are expected to begin soon.

Airport Director Sunil Maggirwar said the number of travellers is expected to cross 5 million in the current financial year, considering the airport s growth potential.