MP News: Bamnia Murder Case Ends In Acquittal After 5-Year Trial In Petlawad

Petlawad (Madhya Pradesh): The Additional Sessions Court, Petlawad, on Thursday acquitted all the accused in the Bamnia village murder case, bringing an end to a trial that lasted nearly five years.

Additional Sessions Judge OP Vora pronounced the verdict, giving the benefit of doubt to the accused.

The case pertained to the murder of Narmadabai, who was shot dead at her residence in Bamnia on June 8, 2021, at around 8.30 am. Following the incident, her elder son Ravi Kahar, his wife Rakhi Kahar and Hemraj Kewat were booked for allegedly conspiring to kill her.

The prosecution alleged that Ravi and Rakhi had ongoing family disputes with Narmadabai over their marriage, which was performed against her wishes. It was further claimed that Hemraj Kewat was hired to execute the murder using a pistol.

Police had registered a case under Sections 302 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

However, after examining witness testimonies, evidence and circumstances, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish the charges beyond reasonable doubt and acquitted all the accused.