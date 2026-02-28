MP News: Awareness Programme Held Against Child Marriage | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Under the direction of collector Priyank Mishra and guidance of district program officer Subhash Jain, the One Stop Centre Dhar held an awareness program at the Anganwadi Centre in the Daulatnagar area of Dhar.

The programme was organised as part of the 100-day special campaign for a child marriage-free India and the Hub for Empowerment of Women.

During the programme, women were given detailed information on menstrual health and hygiene. They were told to change sanitary pads every four to six hours, keep themselves clean and safely dispose of used products.

It was explained that following proper hygiene helps prevent infections and is also important in preventing uterine cancer. Child marriage was described as a curse for society.

Women were made aware of the harmful effects on the mental, physical, and social development of girls. They were urged that if they come to know of any child marriage, they should immediately inform the Women and Child Development Department or call Child Helpline 1098.

The programme also covered topics such as the POCSO Act 2012, girl child education, nutrition, and women's political participation.