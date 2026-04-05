MP News: Award-Winning School Faces Closure, Liquor Shop Opens Nearby—Villagers in Chhatarpura Protest | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): A serious concern has emerged in Chhatarpura Gram Panchayat, where villagers are protesting against the proposed closure of their local middle school, even as a liquor shop has started operating nearby in the tribal settlement of Neemgoya.

The Chhatarpura middle school, recognised as a “Champion Shala” for excellence in education, has earned state-level recognition under principal Sunil Patidar for its innovative teaching methods. However, the administration is planning to merge it with Sandipani School in Bagli, triggering strong opposition from residents and public representatives.

Sarpanch Nirmala Bai Jawahar Patidar has submitted a formal application to the SDO, Bagli, urging authorities to halt the merger. Villagers argue that shutting down an award-winning school will directly affect children’s education in the area.

Adding to the anger, a shop selling both country and foreign liquor has begun operations on the main road of Neemgoya. Residents fear it will negatively impact the social environment, especially in a tribal locality.

The situation has raised serious concerns among locals, who question why a school promoting education is being closed while a liquor outlet is allowed to function. Villagers are now awaiting a response from the administration.