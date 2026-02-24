 MP News: Alirajpur Gets ₹1.9 Crore Development Boost
MP News: Alirajpur Gets ₹1.9 Crore Development Boost

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Aalirajpur Gets ₹1.9 Crore Development Boost | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government approved a multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.9 crore under the 0. The approved projects span electricity expansion, concrete road construction and culvert development across rural and urban areas of the district.

The approval came through the combined efforts of minister-in-charge Sampatiya Uikey, cabinet minister Nagarsingh Chauhan and MP Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan.

BJP district vice president Hitendra Sharma confirmed the approvals and expressed satisfaction over the district's growing infrastructure momentum.

