MP News: Alirajpur Gets ₹1.9 Crore Development Boost

MP News: Aalirajpur Gets ₹1.9 Crore Development Boost | FP Photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state government approved a multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.9 crore under the 0. The approved projects span electricity expansion, concrete road construction and culvert development across rural and urban areas of the district.

The approval came through the combined efforts of minister-in-charge Sampatiya Uikey, cabinet minister Nagarsingh Chauhan and MP Anita Nagarsingh Chauhan.

Strengthened electricity supply will illuminate previously unserved areas, while new roads and culverts will improve connectivity to remote villages. It will boost access to education, healthcare, business and employment opportunities.

Six development blocks across the district are set to benefit. Villages in the Aalirajpur block, including Ambari, Jawaniya and Fata, along with Jobat block villages such as Baldamung and Kosduna, Udaygarh block villages including Ambakhedi and Temachi and several villages in the Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar, Kattiwada and Sondwa blocks will receive works covering pump energization, pipe culverts, CC road construction and electrification.

BJP district vice president Hitendra Sharma confirmed the approvals and expressed satisfaction over the district's growing infrastructure momentum.