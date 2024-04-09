MP: News Agency’s Board Over Encroached Land Raises Eyebrows In Mandleshwar

FP Photo |

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh):

The encroachment on government land in Mandleshwar's Ward 2 has sparked controversy as a news agency’s board emerged on the property, evading potential action by authorities.

The municipal council has proposed action against the encroachment, but the situation took a curious turn with the placement of a 'Yadav Ji News Agency' board on the encroached area. This move appears to bolster the encroacher's hold on the land, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the encroachment.

Notably, the administration's inaction for the past three months has drawn criticism. Allegations suggest CMO Shivji Arya has delayed action despite directives from SDM Anil Kumar Jain. Complaints have been filed, yet Arya's responsiveness remains lacking, with suspicions of undue influence from a person named Gaju Yadav.

Arya's excuse of citing the model code of conduct for postponing action further exacerbates concerns. While other areas witness enforcement, Arya's reluctance raises questions about his commitment to addressing illegal encroachment.

In response, SDM Anil Kumar Jain has reiterated directives for action, emphasising the importance of upholding the law regardless of the electoral context. However, uncertainty looms over whether Arya will adhere to these instructions or continue postponing action, potentially legitimising illegal encroachment.