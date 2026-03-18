MP News: Administration’s Notice Sparks Panic Among 30 Families | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): The Alot administration has issued notices to nearly 30 families in Langarkhedi village, many of whom have houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Authorities asked residents to deposit a specified amount or face action, creating fear among families who claim to have lived there for decades.

The Akhil Bhartiya Ghumantu Vikas Mahasangh submitted a memorandum to the SDO (Revenue) through Naib Tehsildar Savita Rathore, stating that the families have been residing in the village for around 70 years.

Several households have permanent structures, and many have received or been approved for housing under the scheme.

Residents termed the notices unjustified and demanded their withdrawal. The organisation urged authorities to include the land within the village residential area. Villagers warned of protests if the issue is not resolved.

Khatik community protests Delhi murder

Members of the Khatik community on Tuesday staged a protest against the killing of Tarun Khatik in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar during Holi on March 7.

Protesters marched from Uparli Toli to Kargil Square and observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the victim.

A memorandum was submitted to the naib tehsildar, demanding immediate arrest of the accused, a fast-track trial and the death penalty.

The community also sought compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family and a government job for one family member. Protesters further urged authorities to demolish the accused’s alleged illegal properties.