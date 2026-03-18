Indore News: JAYS Protest Outside Collector Office, Scuffle With Police | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A large group of students under the banner of Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) staged a protest outside the Collector Office on Tuesday, raising various demands related to student welfare, employment and examination reforms.

The students marched from Tantya Bhil Square to the Collector Office and sat outside the premises under the scorching sun, holding placards highlighting their demands. They waited for a long time to submit a memorandum to the Collector, but when no official came forward, their patience wore thin.

In an attempt to draw attention, the protesting students tried to enter the Collector Office premises and attempted to remove police barricades. This led to a brief scuffle between the students and the police, who stopped them from entering the building.

State president Pawan Dawar said students from across the state had gathered to protest against issues such as alleged exam irregularities, corruption, unemployment and backlog vacancies. They also demanded the removal of negative marking in exams and action against recruitment-related scams.

After prolonged protests, ADM Roshan Rai met the student representatives, listened to their concerns and accepted their memorandum, assuring them that their demands would be forwarded to higher authorities.

Following the assurance, the protest was peacefully called off and the students dispersed