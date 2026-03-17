Indore News: DAVV Notices To 139 Colleges For Skipping Exam Meeting | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has issued notices to 139 affiliated colleges for failing to attend an important meeting convened to review preparations for upcoming examinations.

The university had organised the meeting to discuss exam-related arrangements and ensure smooth coordination between the university administration and affiliated colleges. Principals and exam superintendents from the colleges were invited to participate in the discussion.

However, officials said representatives from only a few colleges attended the meeting, while a large number of institutions remained absent.

The absence of these colleges has raised concern within the university administration, as the meeting was intended to strengthen communication and coordination regarding examination management and procedures.

University authorities said the meeting was crucial for addressing logistical issues, clarifying guidelines and ensuring that all colleges were adequately prepared to conduct examinations smoothly.

Taking serious note of the matter, the university administration issued notices to the absent colleges seeking an explanation for their non-participation.

Confirming the development, Exam Controller Prof Ashesh Tiwari said the university views the absence of such a large number of colleges as a matter of concern.

Taking the act of defiant colleges seriously, we have issued notices to them, Tiwari said.

The university is now awaiting responses from the institutions regarding their absence.