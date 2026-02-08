 MP News: 41-Year-Old Man Murder Case; Police Arrest Minor In Khargone
Investigation revealed that a juvenile from Ramdev Bedi had been drinking alcohol at his deceased’s mother’s house on the night of January 30. On this basis, police detained him. During detailed questioning, the minor confessed that a dispute near the Bedi area led to a scuffle, during which he struck Rakesh with stones, causing his death.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 10:55 PM IST
Kasrawad(Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of Kasrawad and Khargone team on Sunday arrested a minor involved in killing of a 41-year-old man.

On January 31, 2026, Kasrawad police received information that a man’s body was lying near the Museum Bedi behind the mutton market.

On reaching the spot, police identified the deceased as Rakesh aka Raka, son of Jayram Chauhan, resident of Mutton Market, Kasrawad. The victim’s body was found in a naked condition with severe head and facial injuries. Police also found bloodstained stones were recovered from the scene, indicating he had been murdered by being hit with stones.

A case was registered under Section 103(1) BNS.

SP Khargone Ravindra Verma constituted a special team under the guidance of ASP (Rural) Shakuntala Ruhl and SDOP Mandleshwar Shweta Shukla, led by Station In-charge Rajendra Barman. The team examined CCTV footage, collected forensic and fingerprint evidence, deployed a dog squad, and conducted extensive local inquiries for eight days.

The accused juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, Khargone. Police said the case was cracked due to coordinated efforts of local police, FSL, cyber cell, fingerprint unit, and dog squad teams.

