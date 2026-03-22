MP News: 37-Year-Old Man Found Hanging In Shop In Jhabua

MP News: Man Found Hanging In Shop In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A 37-year-old man was found hanging inside Shriji Electronics shop near Gayatri Temple on College Road in Jhabua on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Parikshit Pawar, also known as Vicky, a resident of Housing Board Colony.

His father, Vinod Pawar, discovered him hanging when he arrived to open the shop and immediately alerted the police. The incident quickly spread through the neighbourhood, drawing a large crowd to the spot.

According to preliminary police information, Pawar is suspected to have taken the step late Sunday night, with a family dispute cited as a possible reason. Police have not yet confirmed the cause.

A police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination. Officers have begun questioning family members and residents to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

AYUSH staffer suspended in corruption case

Collector Neha Meena has placed Ratnaprem Pawar, an assistant grade-2 posted at the district AYUSH office in Jhabua, under immediate suspension.

The action follows a case registered against Pawar by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta Office, Indore.

The case has been registered under Crime No 0/7/2026 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During the suspension period, Pawar’s headquarters have been fixed at the Collector’s Office in Jhabua. She will receive a subsistence allowance as per government rules.