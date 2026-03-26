MP News: 3-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Crashes Into Scooter In Mandsaur, Three Injured | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a scooter on Thursday afternoon in the Fatehgarh police station area of Mandsaur district, killing a three-year-old child and seriously injuring three others.

The incident triggered public outrage and led to a major traffic blockade on the Mhow–Neemuch four-lane highway.

Police identified the deceased as Ziyan, son of Zahid. The injured are Shanu (30), Nayra (25), and a three-month-old infant, Hania. Nayra sustained severe injuries to her head, legs and other parts of her body, while Shanu suffered serious injuries to his legs, head, face and hands. Doctors first rushed all three injured to Mandsaur District Hospital and later referred them to Udaipur as their condition remained critical.

Eyewitnesses said the two women were taking their children to Dhundhadka Hospital when a speeding Swift car (MP 43 CB 4132), travelling from Mandsaur towards Jaora, hit their scooter with great force. The impact threw the victims off the scooter, and they collided with a nearby truck, worsening their injuries.

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Following the accident, angry locals blocked the highway, causing a traffic jam stretching nearly three kilometres before police intervened.