MP News: 25-Year-Old supervisor Worker Death At Power Plant Triggers Protest In Neemuch | AI Generated

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old supervisor, Ehsan-ul-Haq, died after falling from a height at the Khimla Power Plant operated by Larsen & Toubro on Friday evening. Ehsan, a native of West Bengal, fell from a six-storey wall while repairing a mounted plate.

Co-workers alleged that mandatory safety netting was not installed at the site, leading to the fatal fall. The incident triggered protests by labourers on Saturday, with workers halting operations and demonstrating against management.

They demanded compensation for the victim’s family and stricter safety measures. Reports of vandalism emerged as tensions escalated within the plant premises.

Rampura police and local administrative officials reached the site and brought the situation under control after hours of mediation. Authorities assured the protesters that their demands would be taken up with the company.

Police registered a case of accidental death and conducted a post-mortem at Rampura Hospital. Manasa SDM Kiran Anjana said a settlement had been reached between the company and the victim’s family. The body was later handed over to relatives and sent to West Bengal by ambulance.