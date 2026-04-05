MP News: ₹25 Lakh CC Road and Drainage Project Inaugurated In Atal Basti | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Municipality President Swati Gaurav Chopra inaugurated development works worth Rs 25.30 lakh in Ward 35, Atal Basti, on Sunday.

The project includes a 480m-long, 3m-wide CC road and a 750m drainage channel, constructed at a cost of RS 25.50 lakh.

During an inspection, Chopra directed engineers and contractors to maintain high construction standards. Residents welcomed her with floral garlands and expressed appreciation for the infrastructure improvements.

The initiative follows the earlier construction of a public toilet complex under the Ashray Yojana with administrative support. Addressing residents, Chopra said the project reflects a commitment to improving living conditions for economically weaker sections and ensuring better sanitation and mobility.

She said the council continues to undertake development works across the city in line with inclusive growth. Several local representatives, municipal officials and public works personnel were present.

Residents said the project has addressed long-standing sanitation issues and will help eliminate problems related to mud and waste.

Two held with poppy husk near Rajasthan border

Singoli police arrested two men near the Rajasthan border after they tried to flee on seeing a police vehicle at Dhogwa bus stand.

The police team was returning from a patrol along the border when it spotted the two men behaving suspiciously. The men, carrying bags, ran on, noticing the police. Officers chased and caught them on the spot.

On checking the bags, police found 42.2 kg of illegal poppy husk concealed inside. The contraband is estimated to be worth several lakh rupees.

The arrested suspects are Baldev Singh, 35 and Sunil Kumar, 24, both residents of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Police also seized two mobile phones from them.

The action is part of a statewide anti-drug drive ordered by the Police Headquarters in Bhopal. Singoli police station had deployed a team to the border area.

During questioning, the suspects indicated possible links to a larger smuggling network. Police are investigating further to identify others involved and the intended destination of the drugs.