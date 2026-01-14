MP News: 2 Arrested For Smuggling MD Synthetic Drugs In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a joint operation of Mumbai and Jaora Police, two persons were arrested while they were allegedly trafficking 10 kg of MD synthetic drugs, in Hussain Tekri area of Mandsaur district on Tuesday evening. The arrests followed an earlier drug seizure in Mumbai.

According to police sources, on January 11, Mumbai Police arrested an alleged smuggler with 23 grams of MD. During interrogation, a Mandsaur link emerged, leading the police to intensify their investigation.

Based on inputs, Mumbai Police later seized 3.5 kilograms of MD and confirmed that a significant quantity of drugs was being supplied from Mandsaur to Mumbai and other regions.

Acting on information, a police team led by AP Jadhav reached Surjani village under the Sitamau police station area to arrest an alleged smuggler Bhayyu Lala. However, sensing police movement, Bhayyu Lala and his associates fled towards Jaora. Following this, Mumbai Police sought assistance from Ratlam district police.

A joint team comprising Jaora Industrial Area Police Station In-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan, Hussain Tekri Police Chowki In-charge Kuldeep Dethalia and other officers intercepted the suspects near the Hussain Tekri area. Manohar Gurjar, a resident of Sukhakheda, and Jaju Sultan of Titrod village in Mandsaur, were arrested and 10 kilograms of MD-like substance was seized from their possession.

Meanwhile, Bhayyu Lala managed to escape. Late-night raids were conducted at multiple locations in Mandsaur to nab him, but he escaped. Police have launched an intensive search, and detailed interrogation of the arrested accused is underway.