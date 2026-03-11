MP News: 176 Couples Married Under Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A grand mass marriage ceremony was organised in Rama under the Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana, where 176 couples tied nuptial knots on Wednesday.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria attended as the chief guest. She blessed the newlyweds and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Among the couples, 84 belonged to Rama and 92 from the Ranapur area. The ceremony was marked by traditional rituals and festive enthusiasm.

Minister Bhuria said that the Kanya Vivah Yojana is a key welfare initiative aimed at ensuring dignified marriages for daughters from economically disadvantaged families. She added that the scheme strengthens social harmony, equality and cooperation while alleviating financial burdens for poor families.

Addressing the couples, she urged them to begin their married lives with mutual love, trust and understanding.

District President Bhanu Bhuria praised the state government’s efforts to reach marginalised families through public welfare schemes, including this initiative. District Panchayat CEO Jitendra Singh Chauhan added that the programme ensures financial assistance and social dignity for daughters.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Director of the Social Justice and Disability Empowerment Department Pankaj Sanwale, tehsildar of Rama Pramesh Jain, other officials, and large numbers of locals.