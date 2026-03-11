Bhopal News: ED Filed Prosecution Complaint Against Ex-Railway Official, Wife | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bhopal filed a prosecution complaint on Tuesday under the provisions of PMLA in the Special Court, Jabalpur against Vibha Vedprakash Srivastava.

The complaint pertains to the money laundering investigation into the disproportionate assets case of late Ved Prakash Srivastava.

The court has issued notice to Vibha Srivastava for pre-cognisance hearing.

The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, Jabalpur against late Ved Prakash, native of Jabalpur and the then Divisional Engineer, Western Railways, Rajkot Division (Gujarat) and his wife Vibha Srivastava for acquiring assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The CBI filed charge sheet on May 23, 2023 before the Special Court for CBI Cases, Jabalpur.

The ED investigation revealed that late Ved Prakash, while working as a public servant in the Railways, amassed disproportionate assets amounting to Rs. 1.66 crore (approx.) which were 112.39% more than his known lawful income during the check period from April 1, 2008 to May 25, 2018.

These assets included immovable properties, bank balances, fixed deposits, PPF investments and other financial assets held in his name as well as in the name of his wife and family members.

The total proceeds of crime in this case have been quantified at Rs. 1.66 crore (approx.).

During the course of investigation, the ED provisionally attached properties worth Rs. 1.58 crore (approx.)

The attached properties include two residential flats, fixed deposits and bank balances in the name of late Ved Prakash and his wife.