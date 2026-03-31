MP News: 162 Anganwadi Buildings Approved In Dhar District | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar district has received approval for the construction of 162 new Anganwadi buildings under the State Plan for the financial year 2025-26.

The approval came through the efforts of Savitri Thakur, MP for the Dhar Lok Sabha constituency and Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development.

A budget of Rs 11.22 lakh has been allocated for each building, taking the total project cost to Rs 1,817.64 lakh. These buildings will be constructed across rural and remote tribal areas of Dhar district, bringing basic services closer to those who need them most.

With this approval, Dhar district now stands second in Madhya Pradesh for the highest number of new Anganwadi centres sanctioned, after Jhabua district.

The new centres will provide children with better nutrition, early education and basic healthcare under one roof. Pregnant women and nursing mothers will also benefit from a clean and well-equipped space for care and support. The initiative is expected to help reduce malnutrition and improve child and maternal health in the district.

Savitri Thakur thanked Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria for their support in making this scheme possible for the people of Dhar.