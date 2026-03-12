MP News: 15 Health Workers Found Absent During Surprise Inspection In Jhabua | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): A team of district-level health officials conducted surprise inspections at several health centres in Jhabua district on Wednesday under the guidance of Chief Medical and Health Officer BS Baghel.

The inspections were carried out following instructions from Collector Neha Meena.

During the checks, community health officers (CHOs) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs) posted at 15 Ayushman Arogya Mandir sub-health centres were found absent from duty.

The centres where staff were missing include Tandladara, Agaral, Gadwada, Bhanwarpipliya, Khajurkho, Jhiri, Amlipada, Tarkhedi, Ramnagar, Jhavaliya, Kudwas, Naldi Chhoti, Bhoyra, Diggi and Mohanpura Bhurka.

Taking strict action, BS Baghel ordered a seven-day salary deduction for the absent CHOs and ANMs. Show-cause notices have also been issued to the staff concerned.

Officials warned all health workers to report to duty on time and ensure uninterrupted health services for residents.

The Health Department said such negligence would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken in similar cases.