MP News: 120 Kmph Speed Trial Conducted On Malhargarh–Mandsaur Double Rail Track

Piplia Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): A high-speed trial was successfully conducted on the newly built double railway track between Malhargarh and Mandsaur on Wednesday, with the engine running at a speed of 120 kmph.

The train left Mandsaur station at 9.24 am and reached Malhargarh station in less than 21 minutes, ahead of the scheduled time.

The Malhargarh–Mandsaur section, covering about 24 km, is part of the Ratlam–Neemuch railway line.

During the trial run, officials examined track stability, signalling systems, speed capacity and other technical parameters. A coach was also attached to the engine during the test run.

Railway officials expressed satisfaction over the successful trial.

On Tuesday, Commissioner of Railway Safety E Srinivas inspected the section along with officials from the Ratlam division using a motor trolley.

Ratlam Railway Division Public Relations Officer Mukesh Kumar Pandey said that after submission of the Commissioner of Railway Safety report, permission has been granted to operate trains on the section.

Regular train services will begin once all formalities are completed. Officials said the doubling of the track will reduce traffic pressure and improve rail services for passengers.