MP: New Strategy For Tax Recovery Draws Criticism In Khandwa

Red circles of debt made outside the houses of defaulters who owe substantial amounts in unpaid taxes |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): In a controversial move, Khandwa's Mundi municipal council has launched a unique campaign to recover overdue property and water taxes.

The method involves drawing red circles with the word 'Baaki' (Pending) outside the houses of defaulters who owe substantial amounts in unpaid taxes.

Tax recovery with a twist

The campaign, initiated by the Nagar Parishad Mundi aims to expedite the recovery of dues. Over the past two days, red circles with 'Baaki' written inside have appeared in front of several homes in wards six and seven, highlighting defaulters owing more than Rs 10,000.

Public backlash and political opposition

This aggressive strategy has not gone well with many residents. Former municipal council president and Congress leader Laxman Singh Patel criticised the campaign, calling it an insult to the people and a method of public humiliation. 'We will oppose this demeaning approach to tax collection,' Patel said.

Officials justify campaign

Sanjay Jain, chief municipal officer, explained the necessity of such measures. "There are over 200 major defaulters, who collectively owe more than Rs 30 lakh in property and water taxes. This recovery campaign will be conducted across all 15 wards to ensure compliance," Jain stated.

A divisive initiative

While officials argue that such drastic steps are necessary to ensure tax compliance, the method has sparked a debate on the ethics and effectiveness of public shaming as a tool for debt recovery. As the campaign continues, its impact on both tax collection and community sentiment remains to be seen.

Extent of the problem

-- Over 200 residents have outstanding tax

-- Rs 30 lakh property and water taxes due

-- Homes of defaulters owing more than Rs 10,000 have been marked with 'Baaki'

-- Campaign covers all 15 wards