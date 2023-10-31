MP: Neena Verma Undertakes Door-To-Door Campaign

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Dhar assembly constituency, Neena Verma kicked off her public outreach from Ward 6, Brahmakundi of Dhar city on Tuesday. Neena undertook a door-to-door campaign, engaging with residents in Sanjay Nagar, Kailash Nagar and others, seeking their blessings and support for the BJP. Before commencing her campaign, she visited Lord Ram temple to offer prayers. Throughout her interactions with the community, she received a warm welcome from her supporters.

The campaign was marked by high enthusiasm among party workers along with city president Vipin Rathore, former councillor Lakshmibai Narole and city BJP vice president Dinesh Nayak accompanying Neena. Media coordinator Gyanendra Tripathi said that Neena's public relations efforts extended to Chilur, Raipuria, Nalawada, Nananwasa and Bodhwara in the Tirla Block, where she garnered significant public support, even in rural areas.