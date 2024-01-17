MP: Neemuch Boy Selected For Golden Book Of The Year Award

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old boy from Neemuch has been selected for the prestigious Golden Book of the Year Award in the emerging young writer category. Stavya Garg, son of Dr Vipul Vipul Garg and Dr Shweta Garg, has marked his name internationally with his English language thriller short story book titled ‘The Twisted Tales’. Published by the renowned California-based publishing company ‘Notion Press’, the book underwent a thorough review and was successfully launched. The book is now available worldwide on major platforms such as Amazon, Digital Kindle Edition, Flipkart and Notion Press.

Neemuch residents can also grab copies at special discounted rates from Booksy and Manoranjan book stores. Garg will also be honoured with the National Pride Award by NITI Aayog, Government of India, for his exceptional contribution to literature. His groundbreaking work has also earned him nominations for the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

Notably, Garg's journey into diverse fields began during his early informal education initiated by his physician parents. Not only excelling in academics, he has also made a mark in music, winning numerous awards for both singing and playing musical instruments. Garg also bagged a gold medal, securing full marks in International Olympiads. Additionally, his interests extend to mathematics, where he has received awards at the national level for his proficiency in the emerging systems of Abacus and Vedic mathematics.