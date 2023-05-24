MP: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma promotes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Comedy style of acting is not confined to body gestures, but voice plays a crucial role as well, said Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose acting prowess is not hidden from the audience.

Nawazuddin along with Neha Sharma visited the city on Tuesday for the promotion of their upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra". The stars explored the city to taste the famed food of Indore and also interacted with the people at Revolution Club.

Nawazuddin believes that out of many forms of acting, comedy is among the most difficult ones. He said, “A dialogue can be said or read normally, however, to constructively make it seem comic, one needs to add a flavour or tone, body language, pitch, voice modulation and many.”

Nawazuddin said, “I am generally known for dark roles and have played roles of a villain. This time I am bringing a light-hearted character to the audience, where I have explored a new form of artist within myself.”

Neha Sharma said that the entire shooting of the film has been like a pleasant journey. “As an artist, it has been a series of experiences that I had every day. I have brought myself to the screen in such a manner that I have never done before.”

Shades of an artist

“Doing only a certain kind of role and establishing oneself in it restricts an artist from exploring his dimensions. In the new film, I saw a potential within myself to bring out a new shade of me as well.

An artist must never focus on a certain role, try out different shades of acting as an art,” said Nawazuddin.