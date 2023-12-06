 MP: NASA Kit Distributed To 45 Students In Ratlam
While speaking in the programme, Vinchurkar said that students who clear the second phase of competition will be eligible to go to NASA headquarters.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): As many 45 students were distributed NASA kit who took part in the NASA Ames space settlement contest. The programme was held in Shri Chaitanya Techno School here where the chief guest was city co-ordinator and educationist Shweta Vinchurkar who distributed the kits.

While speaking in the programme, Vinchurkar said that students who clear the second phase of competition will be eligible to go to NASA headquarters. She said that NASA’s Ames Research Centre, one of the ten NASA field centres, is located in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Since 1939, Ames has led NASA in conducting world-class research and development in aeronautics, exploration technology and science aligned with the centre’s core capabilities. Ames contributions have fundamentally shaped fields of study related to aeronautics and space.

Giving detailed information, Vinchurkar said that the ingenuity and problem-solving capabilities of personnel at Ames have affected our lives in numerous ways, from everyday air travel to how we envision the possibility of life on other worlds.

Ames evolved as a special place where state-of-the-art facilities and world-class talent melded to produce cutting-edge research in fields such as aerodynamics, thermodynamics, simulation, space and life sciences and intelligent systems.

Basic and applied research has been cornerstones of Ames since its foundation as an aeronautical laboratory. Branch manager Shriniwas, academic co-ordinator Shridhar, principal of the school Ramadevi and Vijaya Ravi were present.

