 MP: Municipal Corporation Honours Revenue Team For Excellent Performance
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
MP: Municipal Corporation Honours Revenue Team For Excellent Performance

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Due to the excellent performance of the Municipal Corporation Revenue Team, more revenue was collected than the target of in the National Lok Adalat.

For this, corporation commissioner Rajneesh Kasera organised a felicitation ceremony.

In which the Revenue Department team and all the officers and employees involved in this campaign were felicitated in the corporation meeting hall, MLA and mayor representative Durgesh Aggarwal, chairman Ravi Jain, ruling party leader Manish Sen, revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, health committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais, all assistant revenue officers including inspectors were honoured with flower garlands and provided with refreshments.

On this occasion, ruling party leader Manish Sen, revenue committee chairman Jitendra Makwana and health committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais also congratulated everyone.

