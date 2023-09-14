MP: MTMC’s Crucial Meeting Today  

A meeting of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee in progress in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) meeting will be held on Thursday at 6 pm. After the successful completion of the Shravan-Bhadav procession, along with giving entry to the visitors in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum other issues related to the temple will be discussed in the meeting.

At present entry into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is restricted. In the meeting of the MTMC on June 25, due to the situation of overcrowding in the month of Shravan-Bhadav, the members decided not to allow anyone entry into the sanctum-sanctorum from July 4 to September 11.

Now, after the month of Shravan has passed and the last (Shahi) sawari was also taken out, a meeting has been organised in the control room of Shri Mahakal Lok.

A decision will be taken after discussing the issue of when entry into the sanctum-sanctorum will be started in the meeting. It will also be decided in the meeting whether entry into the sanctum-sanctorum will be given only on receipt of Rs 750 or entry of the general public will also be started.

However, most of the time before the entry is closed, the entry is restricted to the common people who do not buy the ticket because of the receipt of Rs 750.

Due to this, the notion of allowing only VIPs and ticket-buying devotees to enter the sanctum-sanctorum of Mahakal temple has spread among the common visitors.

However, the committee members want either the entry into the sanctum-sanctorum to remain closed or the sanctum-sanctorum should be open for everyone so that there is the same arrangement for everyone in the temple.

100 FEET HIGH TRIDENT TO BE INSTALLED

MTMC member Rajendra Sharma said that a proposal will be made in the meeting that a trident of more than 100 feet in height should be installed near Lord Shiva on the temple premises so that the devotees coming to the temple can see the Trishul from a distance of four-five km.

At the same time, removing encroachment from the road leading to the temple so that the visitors do not face any problems in commuting.

Similarly, after the Bhoomi Pujan of the devotee’s residence, arrangements should be made that if any devotee wants to donate money related to the construction, then his account should be separate so that the donation amount can be used only for the construction work.

Apart from this, a proposal to build a museum for the chariot that will be taken out in the ride will also be tabled so that the chariot can remain safe and the visitors can be able to have their darshan.

BHOOMI PUJAN ON SEPTEMBER 20

Bhoomi pujan of the Bhakta Niwas to be built by the MTMC and the inauguration of the newly-constructed free Annshetra may take place on September 20 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Shah is scheduled to visit Ujjain on September 20. Similarly, preparations are being made to finish the work of Mannat Garden parking quickly and inaugurate it on the same day. In the newly constructed Annakshetra, about 2,000 devotees will be able to sit together and have food at one time. Modern machines to cook food will also be installed here.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)