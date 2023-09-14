MP: Residents Scared Of Dogs, Ganj Basoda Councillors Give Memo

Stray dogs | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Ganj Basoda are so scared of stray dogs that they do not alone get out of their homes at night. At night, a pack of stray dogs chases bikers and pedestrians. Many dog-biting cases were reported from different parts of the city.

When the citizens complained to the Nagar Palika Parishad about dog menace, the civic has planned to call dog squads from Indore and Bhopal to shoo away these canines from the city.

The situation has come to such a pass that the councillors submitted a memorandum to Devendra Yadav, representative of Member of Parliament, in Nagar Parishad to rid people of the dog attack.

In the memorandum, the councillors said that the dogs are deviling the residents. A large number of people bitten by dogs are undergoing treatment at the Government Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital.

According to memorandum, because people are suffering, it has become necessary to catch these dogs and send them to a place outside the city.

After receiving the memorandum, Devendra Yadav said he would soon call dog squads from cities to deal with the menace and to catch pigs. Chief municipal officer Pawan Sharma said the problem would soon be solved.

