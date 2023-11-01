MP: MPIDC Officials Visit Pithampur Industrial Area

Pithampur (Mhow): Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd (MPIDC) managing director Navneet Kothari and other top officials visited various sectors and industrial units of Pithampur Industrial Area on Sunday and assessed various arrangements there.

Officials of Pithampur and Indore visited different areas of various units from Sector 1 to Sector 7 assessing various ongoing development works and future plans on the spot and through maps. Major sites visited by the officials include Kheda Industrial Area and Multi Logistics Park area.

Kothari was accompanied by executive director Rajesh Rathore, Pratul Sinha, executive engineer NS Rajput, manager SK Saxena, senior general manager Rajendra Bhawar and other officers.