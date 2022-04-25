MP minister flags encroachment by 'particular class', links it to situation shown in 'The Kashmir Files'

Indore, Apr 25 (PTI) A Madhya Pradesh minister on Monday said people from a "particular class" were allegedly encroaching land in a town near Indore and asked others to be on alert lest a situation like the one depicted in the film 'The Kashmir Files' is created.

The film depicts atrocities committed on the Kashmiri Pandits by Pakistan-backed terrorists, leading to their migration from the region.

Addressing industrialists at a function organised by Laghu Udyog Bharti here, MP Culture and Spiritualism Minister Usha Thakur said, "I had warned you a few days ago that the way random encroachment by a particular class is going on at Sanwer Road (an industrial area), it will become the cause of trouble." "My sincere request to you is not to just shed tears while watching The Kashmir Files. By becoming a vigilant watchdog, you should also be worried whether such a file is being created in your streets and areas," the minister added.

She asked local industrialists to alert the administration about such encroachment and she would help in getting them removed.

