MP: MiC Approves Development Projects In Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Geeta Durgesh Agrawal, on Tuesday, presided over a Mayor-in-Council (MiC) meeting, which considered various development projects, and approval was granted for them.

Development works under Chief Minister Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme (Fourth Phase) at Rs 8 crore, constructions of gardens from wards 1 to 45, renaming of government garden in Laxman Nagar after Sant Gadge Baba, revision of user charge rates and inclusion of additional types of rates, installation of a statue of Maharaj Agrasen at Bhopal Bypass Junction were pondered and approved.

During the meeting, members of the MiC discussed various issues related to the works of the health, water supply, and PWD departments in various wards. The Mayor asked concerned officials to resolve their issues as soon as possible.

PWD committee chairman Ganesh Patel, health committee chairman Dharmendra Singh Bais, revenue department committee chairman Jitendra Makwana, urban poverty alleviation cell committee chairman Sheetal Gehlot, vehicle department committee chairman Mustafa Ansar Ahmed, information and technology department committee chairman Ramdayal Yadav, electricity department committee chairman Sapna Ajay Pandit, Commissioner Rajneesh Kasera also attended the meeting.