 MP: Kushwaha Mahasabha Takes Out Procession On Luv Kush Jayanti
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Kushwaha Mahasabha Takes Out Procession On Luv Kush Jayanti

MP: Kushwaha Mahasabha Takes Out Procession On Luv Kush Jayanti

A tableau of Luv-Kush, the sons of Rama and Sita, was taken out, and those who took part in the procession danced to the tune of religious songs.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 06:50 AM IST
article-image
MP: Kushwaha Mahasabha Takes Out Procession On Luv Kush Jayanti | FP Photo

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of people took part in a procession organized by Kushwaha Mahasabha on Luv Kush Janayti on Tuesday. 

A tableau of Luv-Kush, the sons of Rama and Sita, was taken out, and those who took part in the procession danced to the tune of religious songs. 

It passed through various places in the city and concluded at Sona palace. National general secretary Bhagat Singh Kushwaha and chairman of Kush Kalyan Board Narayan Singh were present at the concluding ceremony of the procession. Gouri Shankar Kushwaha led the procession.

Read Also
MP: 6 Hurt As Bus Rams Into Truck While Overtaking In Khandwa
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Bhopal: Kamal Nath's Face Morphed In Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Posters, Congress Seeks FIR

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Ahilya Utsav: Procession Taken Out In Mhow

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: She Doesn’t Argue Or Fight, Complains Hubby, Files For Divorce

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Brainstorm Over Candidate, No Name Finalised Yet

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates

MP: 3 BJP Central Poll Panel Puts Seal On Around 40 Candidates