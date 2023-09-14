MP: Kushwaha Mahasabha Takes Out Procession On Luv Kush Jayanti | FP Photo

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of people took part in a procession organized by Kushwaha Mahasabha on Luv Kush Janayti on Tuesday.

A tableau of Luv-Kush, the sons of Rama and Sita, was taken out, and those who took part in the procession danced to the tune of religious songs.

It passed through various places in the city and concluded at Sona palace. National general secretary Bhagat Singh Kushwaha and chairman of Kush Kalyan Board Narayan Singh were present at the concluding ceremony of the procession. Gouri Shankar Kushwaha led the procession.

