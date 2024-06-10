MP: Masked Men Attack Wedding Procession In Mandleshwar, Injure Groom, Several Women & Children

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A joyous wedding procession turned into a nightmarish ordeal when unknown attackers ambushed the wedding party near the village of Gujar Mohana, leaving several people, including the groom, injured.

The shocking incident occurred as the wedding procession, consisting of around 40 people in five vans, moved from Choli village to the bride's village of Sajni.

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT

Vikas Thakur, a resident of Choli, recounted the harrowing experience. 'We left Choli with a group of about 40 people, including women and children. Groom Balram Yadav was also with us. As we approached Sajni, around 35-40 masked individuals attacked our vehicles. They had wrapped yellow towels around their faces, making it difficult to identify them,' Vikas said, suggesting the attackers might belong to the Jais organisation, known for using such disguises.

TARGETED ASSAULT ON GROOM

The attackers, armed with thick sticks, sickles, and other weapons, focused their assault on groom Balram Yadav, inflicting a severe head injury. "They attacked me from behind and kept hitting me until I lost consciousness," Balram recalled after regaining consciousness at Mandleshwar community health centre.

INJURIES AND DAMAGES

Women and children in the procession were not spared. Many suffered injuries as the attackers wielded their weapons indiscriminately. The attackers also looted jewellery from the women and caused significant damage to the vehicles, shattering windshields and denting the bodies.

IMMEDIATE AFTERMATH

Terrified and injured, the procession members managed to reach Mandleshwar community health centre. "We were suddenly attacked, and their main target was the groom,î cried one of the women, recounting the traumatic event.

POLICE RESPONSE

Mandleshwar police, informed by hospital management, stated that the incident falls under the jurisdiction of Maheshwar police station. The victims received first aid at Mandleshwar community health centre, and the details of the incident were forwarded to Maheshwar police station for further action.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, focusing on identifying the masked assailants and their motives. The community remains in shock, grappling with the brutal violence that marred what was supposed to be a celebration.