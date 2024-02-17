MP: Mandsaur's Sudhir Gupta Receives Sansad Ratna Award

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): MP Sudhir Gupta has been honoured with the prestigious Sansad Ratna Award for the third consecutive time, recognising his exceptional contribution to the development of the region and his unwavering activism in the House.

The award ceremony was organised by Prime Point Foundation in Delhi, witnessed by distinguished dignitaries including Telangana and Puducherry Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister of State for Home Amit Mishra, former Supreme Court justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and National Backward Classes Commission chairman Hansraj Ahir.

The Award, established under the patronage of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, is a hallmark of excellence given to outstanding parliamentarians who have demonstrated exceptional performance and continuity in their service to the nation.

Gupta earlier was awarded with Fame India Award and Bharat Gaurav Life Time Achievement Award. Under his leadership, the parliamentary constituency has witnessed unprecedented progress, including the establishment of three medical colleges in his constituency and easy development projects like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

In his acceptance speech, MP Gupta expressed gratitude to the people of the region for their unwavering support and reiterated his commitment to advancing the development agenda of the Modi government.

He highlighted the transformative impact of various government schemes, including the Gandhisagar Water Supply Scheme and initiatives for education and women empowerment, which have empowered communities and catalyzed progress across the constituency.