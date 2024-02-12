Madhya Pradesh: 2 Minors Among 5 Held For Raping Minor Girl In Mandsaur | Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking case, five people including two minor boys were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl on Sunday. Following this, four illegal houses of the three accused were demolished by the authorities on Monday. As per reports, the victim was on her way to coaching when the accused approached her and blackmailed her with obscene photographs.

One of the accused Yash took her to a secluded place, where some other boys were already present and made a video of her and physically assaulted her. Later, the accused gang-raped her by intimidation repeatedly. After the incident, the victim girl was rescued by right-wing activists who took her to police station. They also caught three of five rape accused but two managed to escape from the scene.

The victim told the activists about the incident after which the matter was informed to the police. On the basis of the report, a rape case was registered against five accused. The accused have been identified as Yash (19), Arbaaz (19), Sohail (20) and two minor boys. As per the victim, a minor boy sexually assaulted her in 2022 as well and threatened her with dire consequences for revealing the incident to family members.

Hindu activists joined the protest at the police station on Sunday night to condemn the brutal gang rape of the minor girl and demanded capital punishment for the accused. The market remained closed on Monday on the call of Hindu organisations. Former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia also urged strict action in the case.

As per ASP Gautam Solanki, five including two minors have been apprehended in the case. Further probe is underway. Tehsildar Nitish Patel said that four illegal constructions of three accused have been demolished on the basis of inputs from gram panchayat. Police forces from three police stations were deployed during the operation.