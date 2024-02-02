MP: Mandsaur Receives Over ₹500Cr Boost In Rail Budget

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur parliamentary constituency has received a major investment in railway infrastructure in the Interim Budget 2024. MP Sudhir Gupta expressed elation over the allocation of more than Rs 500 crore for railway doubling, new rail lines and overbridges.

The Interim Budget, presented by the Central Government, earmarked Rs 15,143 crore for Madhya Pradesh, with Mandsaur receiving a substantial share for railway development. Notably, Rs 400 crore was allocated for the Neemuch-Ratlam track doubling spanning 133 km, while Rs 100 crore was designated for the Neemuch-Badi Saddi (Rajasthan) new rail line covering 48 km.

Furthermore, funds were allocated for essential infrastructure projects, including the Pipalia Mandi and Sanjit Phatak over bridges, aimed at enhancing connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation.

MP Gupta emphasised the transformative impact of railway development on economic prosperity and regional connectivity. With the completion of doubling projects, improved railway infrastructure will not only benefit passengers but also facilitate transport efficiency of goods, fostering economic growth and development across the region.

Gratitude was extended to PM Narendra Modi, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav for their commitment to advancing railway infrastructure, ushering in new avenues of progress and development for Mandsaur and its neighbouring regions.