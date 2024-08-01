 MP: Mandsaur Medical College Receives NMC Approval; To Begin New Academic Session Soon
Government Sundarlal Patwa Medical College in Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Following the recognition from the National Medical Commission (NMC), Government Sundarlal Patwa Medical College will commence a new†academic session for 50 seats.

The confirmation came through an official email to the Medical College Dean Dr Shashi Gandhi, on Wednesday.

The NMC team conducted two inspections, initially estimating the commencement of medical education with 150 seats. However, the college has been granted recognition for 50 seats in its first session.

In the first phase, 36 faculty members, including specialists, associate professors and assistant professors, have joined the college.

The delay in recognition for both the medical college and its associated district hospital was due to a shortfall in the required faculty.

With recognition now secured, college management is gearing up for the academic session. Dean Dr Shashi Gandhi expressed the collegeís intent to appeal to the NMC to increase the seat count from 50 to 150.

On the demands of MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, the college, was named after former Chief Minister Sundarlal Patwa, by then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

Former MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia wrote on social media 'X' and reiterated the demand to increase the seats to 150, emphasising the importance of faculty appointments to ensure the success of the Rs 400 crore project.

MP Sudhir Gupta said that Mandsaur is the only parliamentary constituency where three medical colleges, including those in Mandsaur, Neemuch and Ratlam, have been established.

