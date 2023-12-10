MP: Mandsaur District Hospital Gets NQAS Certification

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur District Hospital has been awarded the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certificate with an exceptional score of 90%.

The achievement was announced on December 6 under the National Health Mission. The list included Shivpuri and Baldi Killod Khandwa along with Mandsaur Hospital.

The exhaustive evaluation was meticulously conducted by a three-member national observer team constituted by the Union Health Ministry.

This assessment scrutinised various aspects of healthcare provision, including work arrangements, record-keeping, policy adherence, patient feedback, and physical verifications.

Under the stringent evaluation criteria, District Hospital excelled by obtaining marks exceeding 70 in all 11 departments evaluated. This outstanding performance secured the coveted NQAS Certificate, recognising the hospital's commitment to delivering top-notch healthcare services.

This achievement underscores the relentless efforts of the entire team led by Civil Surgeon DK Sharma. Dr Sharma's unwavering guidance and support, coupled with the dedication of doctors, nursing staff, and health personnel have been instrumental in this success.

District collector Dilip Kumar Yadav, CEO Kumar Satyam, and district health officer Dr Govind Singh Chauhan have extended their congratulations to the entire medical staff for their dedication and hard work.

Notably, the NQAS programme was launched to recognise the good-performing facilities as well as improve the credibility of public hospitals in the community.

The certificate is issued after assessment in various areas of concern- clinical care, infection control, service provision, patient rights, and quality management. among others.