On Camera: Man tied to pole and beaten for stealing cotton in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Khargone district witnessed an incident of gruesome physical assault, where one person was beaten up by a farmer and two of his sons by tying him to a pole on the suspicion of crop theft.

The incident was reported at Jamnya village that falls under Unna police station limit and is said to have happened on the night of October 25 night. A farmer Sukharam and two of his sons Nahar Singh and Kashiram caught Noor Singh and accused him of stealing cotton from their field. The trio tied him to the pole and tore his clothes. They beat him black and blue and later handed him over to the police.

Police station in-charge Geeta Solanki said that Noor Singhís wife lodged her complaint against Sukharam, two of his sons and two others and based on her complaint, police booked five persons under relevant sections of IPC for rioting. Sukhram also lodged his complaint against Noor Singh for stealing crops from his farm. Police claimed that after the incident, Noor Singh was taken to the hospital for medical examination and treatment and his condition is now good.

Around 10-kilogram cotton was recovered from Noor Singh and based on that he was booked under relevant sections of IPC for theft.

Meanwhile, a video of an incident is going viral in which some people are seen beating a young man by tying him to a pole.

According to the villagers, they also complained about the theft to the police but to no avail. In such a situation, they decided to settle the matter on their own accord.