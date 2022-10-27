Bhopal: Women confined to household chores now running shops, vehicles, says CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually interacts with women of self-help groups on Bhai Dooj | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the sisters of self-help groups have created history with their ability, hard work and dedication. The sisters who were confined to household chores, have today become self-dependent with the help of the self-help groups.

Chouhan was interacting virtually with the sisters of women Self-Help Groups (SHG) of Rajgarh, Mandla, Shahdol, Rewa and Dewas on Bhai Dooj from the residence office on Thursday.

Radha Pal of Radhaswami SHG of Rajgarh district said that she has made her driver husband a vehicle owner by buying a Bolero jeep on Dhanteras. Pal informed that other members of the group have also bought scooty and jewellery etc. on Dhanteras.

Lalita Yadav of Sundaria Mahila Aajeevika SHG in Mandla said that she has bought a Tata Toofan vehicle at a cost of 8 lakh on Dhanteras. She used to run a clothes shop by taking loans from the group. With the vehicle, she now transports the children to school and back. By operating the van, her monthly income has increased.

Maya Patel of Durga SHG Shahdol has bought her son a laptop on Dhanteras for engineering studies. Maya proudly states that her son wants to obtain Auto CAD training. She does the work of centering through self-help groups.

Reshma Bano of Rewa's Imam Ahmed Raza SHG, who runs a utensil and footwear shop said during Deepawali, she did business of Rs 1.15 lakh.

Rama Chawle of Radha Krishna SHG of Dewas has sold the old vehicle on Dhanteras and bought a new pickup vehicle for 7.5 lakh. Her husband who used to work as a labourer has now started driving the vehicle himself. Now his monthly income has gone up to Rs. 25,000 to 30,000.