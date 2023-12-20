MP: Man Murdered Over Old Enmity In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old man was brutally killed by a group of assailants on Tuesday evening under Khaknar police station area, allegedly over an old enmity. The deceased, identified as Subhash Pawar was killed by six to seven assailants armed with axes and sharp weapons at his residence at Nandura Khurd Banjara Tanda.

Meanwhile, the deceased's wife Dali Bai, and his brother Vijay Pawar levelled serious allegations against the police. They revealed a distressing account, stating that on December 15, Subhash Pawar had pleaded for police protection at four different police stations, including Khaknar, and even to the superintendent of police Devendra Patidar.

In a written application, Subhash gave names of seven villagers who posed a threat to his life, but no one paid heed. On receiving information about the murder, Khaknar police swiftly arrived at Banjara Tanda late in the evening, apprehending three persons Santosh Banjara, Pannalal Rajaram, and Laxman Pul from Bada Tanda on murder charges.

Shockingly, four others named in Subhash's application haven't been implicated by the police. The deceased had returned from Surat 15 days before the tragic incident. There was a dispute between the deceased and the assailants around four months ago.

In an attempt to resolve the conflict, Subhash was sent to Surat where he started working. As per SP Devendra Patidar, a man was murdered over personal rivalry in Nandura Khurd. The police have arrested all three accused. Further investigation is underway.