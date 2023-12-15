MP: Man Killed By Two Sons For Insurance Money In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Pithampur police have cracked a recent case of murder of a 44-year-old man with the arrest of his two sons who have allegedly killed their father for insurance money.

On November 24, in Pithampur Industrial Area 3, an unidentified body was recovered, whose head was hit by a stone and wounds on the neck.

Sensation spread in the area with City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Amit Mishra seeing the incident as serious, activated the informer system along with Bagdoon police station in-charge Rajendra Soni and his team to investigate the matter.

The deceased was identified as Bhaiyalal Soni, 44, a resident of Kanchan Vihar Colony, Bagdoon, Pithampur.

CSP Amit Mishra said that after identifying the deceased, the police team searched CCTV cameras installed nearby and after watching their footage, the police arrested the deceased's two sons, Deepak, 22, and Sachin Soni, 22.

During the interrogation, the sons initially misled the police. But when the police interrogated them strictly, both the sons told the police that the father used to drink alcohol every day and used to beat and abuse the mother at home.

Due to huge debt on their father, debt towards home loan, personal loan, and motorcycle loan was increasing day by day.

There was an insurance for the father. To get rid of the debt by killing their father, they murdered him with a knife and a stone.

Police said that both the sons do not do any work. Police arrested both of them and also recovered the knife used in the murder.