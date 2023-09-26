MP: Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Taking Minor Girl Hostage, Sexual Assault In Burhanpur

Representative Image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A special court under the POCSO Act sentenced Vakil alias Anil Salusingh, 25, a resident of Davalikhurd village, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for keeping a minor girl hostage and misusing her sexually for over two months. The case was investigated by the Nepanagar police, district prosecution officer Ramlal Randhave said.

According to Randhave, the accused was found guilty under Section 366 of the IPC and Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act 2012.

Randhave said that the victim along with her family members came to Nepanagar police station on October 29, 2021 and lodged a complaint. In the complaint, the victim’s father said that when she went to buy some grocery items at 7 pm, she did not return long. Failing to get her whereabouts, they started her search in the area.

Later, they came to know that some unidentified person might have abducted her. Nearly two-and-a-half months later, police recovered her on January 13, 2022. During questioning, she informed the police about the accused, Vakil alias Anil, and said that she had known him for the last four to five months and was involved in love.

On October 28, 2021, the accused called the victim to Hanuman Temple and told her to come along with him and get married, so she went with the accused. Then the accused took her to Bargaon in Maharashtra. Since the victim is underage, the duo could not get married. Later, they started living in a hut.

The victim in her statement said that he took her with the promise of marriage and did wrong things with her without her consent. After an investigation, the chargesheet was presented to the court. The accused was sentenced on Tuesday.

Read Also Indore: Focus On Urban Innovation And Transformation

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)