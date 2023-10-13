MP: Man Drowns In Hathni

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man drowned to death in deep water of Hathni on Friday afternoon. He was identified as Sachin Gendalal Rathore. He had gone to the river along with his family members to perform last rites of community head Kaluram Rathore.

Sachin stepped into Hathni to bath. He entered into deep water and drowned. As soon as the family members got to know about the situation, they contacted the police as well as a team of divers. The divers found his body after a three-hour long operation.

