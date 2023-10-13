 MP: Man Drowns In Hathni
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Man Drowns In Hathni

MP: Man Drowns In Hathni

Sachin stepped into Hathni to bath. He entered into deep water and drowned.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 31-year-old man drowned to death in deep water of Hathni on Friday afternoon. He was identified as Sachin Gendalal Rathore. He had gone to the river along with his family members to perform last rites of community head Kaluram Rathore. 

Sachin stepped into Hathni to bath. He entered into deep water and drowned. As soon as the family members got to know about the situation, they contacted the police as well as a team of divers. The divers found his body after a three-hour long operation.

Read Also
MP Election 2023: Unaccounted Cash Of More Than ₹36 Lakh Seized In Poll-Bound MP's Indore District...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Delegation Meets State Poll In-Charge, Accuses Party Of Ignoring The Community

MP: Delegation Meets State Poll In-Charge, Accuses Party Of Ignoring The Community

MP: Man Gets 10-Year RI For Rape & Making Video Viral

MP: Man Gets 10-Year RI For Rape & Making Video Viral

MP: Women Voters Outnumber Male Counterparts In Ratlam

MP: Women Voters Outnumber Male Counterparts In Ratlam

MP: ‘Active Lifestyle, Regular Exercise & Balanced Diet Must To Beat Arthritis’

MP: ‘Active Lifestyle, Regular Exercise & Balanced Diet Must To Beat Arthritis’

Jaipur Terror Conspiracy: NIA Grills Suspects In Ratlam

Jaipur Terror Conspiracy: NIA Grills Suspects In Ratlam