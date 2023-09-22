MP: Man Drowns, Family Claims Murder

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): One person was killed after an SUV was swept away by the swift current of gushing water following heavy rains in Gujarpada Khal village under Meghnagar police station of Jhabua.

Later on Thursday, thousands of villagers along with family member of the deceased gheraoed the police station supporting family’s claim of murder and demanded justice. The deceased was identified as Vikas Tahed. Two other occupants Dinesh Dhakia and Kamlesh Panchal managed to survive. Tahed’s family claimed that he was murdered by Dhakia and Panchal with the help of an aid.

The family claimed that despite their assertion, the police not only refused to file any case but also failed to initiate any action. Following the gherao, the police assured of a thorough probe to ensure clarity and justice.

