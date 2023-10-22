MP: Man Arrested For Illegal Trading Of Rare Birds And Animals' Flesh In Agar

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): A man, identified as Irfan, was arrested for illegal trading of rare birds and animals' flesh in Pura Saheb Nagar village by the Agar forest department team on Saturday. The authorities uncovered this scenario with utmost precision and coordination during their raid on Irfan's place.

The Forest Department's response led to the discovery of a shocking cache of wildlife within his local residence. Inside a freezer, 200 lifeless partridges (teetar) were found, along with 22 living ones confined in a cage outdoors. Additionally, the freezer concealed the meat of other animals.

Upon being alerted, Dr Arvind Mahajan, a veterinary doctor, arrived at the scene to collect samples of the discovered meat. In light of these violations of the Wild Animal Protection Act, the police took immediate action and apprehended Irfan.

Forest department sub-divisional officer Jam Singh Mobal has revealed that further measures are underway, including the confiscation of all items associated with the live and deceased partridges.