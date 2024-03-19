MP: Maheshwari Community Celebrates Faag Festival In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The traditional Faag festival was celebrated by the couple club of the Maheshwari community with music and colours at Sumangal Garden on Tuesday. A grand pushp faag bhajan was witnessed by generations of families, marking a memorable occasion.

The event commenced with the graceful presence of Radha Krishna, followed by a mesmerising Ganesh Vandana performed by talented children. The atmosphere was adorned with the showering of colourful flowers and blowing of gulal at each other.

Renowned singer Vinod Gehlot and his team enthralled the audience with melodious faag bhajans and heartfelt hymns. They elevated it to spiritual ecstasy by singing the bhajans of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Mahadev.

The portrayal of Lord Radha Krishna by children captivated the audience and created a unique synergy mesmerising devotees weaving a magical spell and spiritual euphoria. Women of the club performed group dances highlighting the significance of elders in the family.

President Rajesh Sudha Darak, secretary Jitendra Sushma Chichani, treasurer Girish Payal Malpani and club members graced the event alongside their families. From children to newlyweds, and elderly alike, everyone surrendered to the rhythm of the bhajans, soulful aarti and mass feast towards the end. The president and secretary extended gratitude to all participants towards the end.