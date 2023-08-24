 MP: Mahesh Bhuriya Interacts With BJP Leaders, Workers At Kukshi
MP: Mahesh Bhuriya Interacts With BJP Leaders, Workers At Kukshi

The information was provided by BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
MP: Mahesh Bhuriya Interacts With BJP Leaders, Workers At Kukshi | FP Photo

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Under the State-wide MLA tour programme of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gujarat’s Jhalod MLA Mahesh Bhuriya on Thursday interacted with senior leaders, office-bearers and workers of Kukshi Nagar Mandal, here.

“BJP-led governments at the Centre and the State have done historic developments and worked towards the betterment of citizens and underprivileged sections of the society.” Bhuriya said.

Meanwhile, BJP district president Manoj Somani and BJP representative Jaideep Patel also communicated with the citizens and party members to ensure BJP’s victory through organisational activities.

Bhuriya pressed upon the importance of holding mass communication programmes to ensure BJP’s win and also to work on strong strategies to dispel any delusions of the Opposition.

Assembly co-ordinator Chanchal Patidar, former district president Ramesh Dhandiwal, president of municipal council Relam Chouhan, district secretary OP Patidar, along with other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. The information was provided by BJP media in-charge Manish Bhavsar.

