MP: Mahakal Annakshetra Built By City Social Worker

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand free five star-level food arrangement for devotees and pilgrims coming from across the country and abroad to have darshan of Lord Mahakal was inaugurated in Ujjain on Thursday. The grand Mahakaleshwar Temple Annakshetra is built by Chameli Devi Agarwal Bhawan Vinod Agarwal Foundation of the city. It is built at a cost of Rs 25 crore. Its kitchen has the capacity to prepare food for around 1 lakh people at a time, wherein from over 5k devotees at one time and over 80k to 1 lakh devotees will be able to receive food and prasad in a day.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the Annakshetra on Thursday. On this occasion, ministers Jagdish Deora, Bhupendra Singh, Dr Mohan Yadav, Usha Thakur, MP Anil Firojia, head of the foundation, Vinod Agarwal and his wife Neena Agarwal, Tapan Agarwal, Vanshika Agarwal, priests of various temples, saints and other eminent people were present.

There are big Annakshetra at many places in the country, but this Annakshetra of Ujjain is the most advanced in terms of technology and facilities. Before making it, Ujjain collector Kumar Purshottam and temple administrator Sandeep Soni together did extensive research over the idea. Large Annakshetra of the country were seen.

Different machines have been procured from 5 different places in the country including Coimbatore, Chennai and Ahmedabad. These machines will make vegetables, rotis, pulses, etc. Automatic ovens will bake the rotis and machines will also do the work of washing utensils after the meal.