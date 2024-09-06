DIRE SITUATION: Potholes Appeared On Road; Making It Difficult For Drivers To Navigate On Khetia-Sendhwa Highway

Potholes appeared on 57-km Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway 36 | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The 57-km Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway 36, formerly one of the state's better quality roads, is now facing destruction due to administrative negligence.

The road, which connects Khetia to Sendhwa and further to the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, was constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC).

However, after it was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD), it started to deteriorate rapidly. Big potholes have appeared on the road, making it difficult for drivers to navigate.

The condition of the road between Khetia and Bhamrata is particularly bad with drivers having to search for the road among the potholes. The bridge of Melan River built by the Setu Nigam is also in a deplorable state with big potholes and protruding rods.

Despite complaints from social workers and citizens, the authorities has failed to take any action. The department has only put up information boards on the road but has not undertaken any repair work.

The citizens are now threatening to register a police case against the department if any accident occurs due to the poor condition of the road.

Daily commuters like Ashwin Jaiswal, who travels to Pansemal for business, have had narrow escapes due to the poor condition of the road.