 DIRE SITUATION: Potholes Appeared On Road; Making It Difficult For Drivers To Navigate On Khetia-Sendhwa Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreDIRE SITUATION: Potholes Appeared On Road; Making It Difficult For Drivers To Navigate On Khetia-Sendhwa Highway

DIRE SITUATION: Potholes Appeared On Road; Making It Difficult For Drivers To Navigate On Khetia-Sendhwa Highway

The road, which connects Khetia to Sendhwa and further to the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, was constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Potholes appeared on 57-km Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway 36 | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): The 57-km Khetia-Sendhwa State Highway 36, formerly one of the state's better quality roads, is now facing destruction due to administrative negligence.

The road, which connects Khetia to Sendhwa and further to the Agra-Mumbai National Highway, was constructed by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC).

However, after it was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD), it started to deteriorate rapidly. Big potholes have appeared on the road, making it difficult for drivers to navigate.

The condition of the road between Khetia and Bhamrata is particularly bad with drivers having to search for the road among the potholes. The bridge of Melan River built by the Setu Nigam is also in a deplorable state with big potholes and protruding rods.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad
Mumbai Accident: 5 Arrested, Including Contractor, After Slab Collapse Kills 3 Labourers In Malad
Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges BJP-Linked Overpricing And Corruption In Liquor Trade, Cites Raipur Action
Chhattisgarh: Congress Alleges BJP-Linked Overpricing And Corruption In Liquor Trade, Cites Raipur Action
Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary Fair 2024 Kicks Off September 8 With Devotional And Festive Celebrations
Mumbai: Bandra's Mount Mary Fair 2024 Kicks Off September 8 With Devotional And Festive Celebrations
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: BMC Faces Education Inspector Shortage Amid Rising School Safety Concerns
Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: BMC Faces Education Inspector Shortage Amid Rising School Safety Concerns
Read Also
Ujjain Rape: 'Looks Like Govt Has No Plan To Stop This,' Ex-CM Kamal Nath Slams BJP Over 'Rise In...
article-image

Despite complaints from social workers and citizens, the authorities has failed to take any action. The department has only put up information boards on the road but has not undertaken any repair work.

The citizens are now threatening to register a police case against the department if any accident occurs due to the poor condition of the road.

Daily commuters like Ashwin Jaiswal, who travels to Pansemal for business, have had narrow escapes due to the poor condition of the road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Stunning Views & Tranquil Surroundings At Hatyari Khoh

Indore: Stunning Views & Tranquil Surroundings At Hatyari Khoh

Indore Among Five Cities Selected For Smart Power Grid System In India

Indore Among Five Cities Selected For Smart Power Grid System In India

Indore: Only Ganesh Temple In City With 5-Foot-Tall Standing Idol

Indore: Only Ganesh Temple In City With 5-Foot-Tall Standing Idol

IIM-Indore Outgoing Students Advised Not To Cling To Material Possessions

IIM-Indore Outgoing Students Advised Not To Cling To Material Possessions

Indore: Constable Saves Passenger’s Life Trapped Under Moving Train

Indore: Constable Saves Passenger’s Life Trapped Under Moving Train